6,797 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Jabil by 30.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $883,607.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $883,607.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,313,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

