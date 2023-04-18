6,954 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,603,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 324,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
