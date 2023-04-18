766 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.