81,019 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.2 %
HOOD opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,021. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
