81,019 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

HOOD opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,021. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.