A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 442.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $799,741. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.