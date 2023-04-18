Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $130.00 at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.