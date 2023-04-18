abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.