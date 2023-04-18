abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 484,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

