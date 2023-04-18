Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

