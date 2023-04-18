ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 957,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 433,818 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

