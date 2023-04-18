Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

