Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.
AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Adecoagro Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.