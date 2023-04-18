Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.