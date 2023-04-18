Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $405.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

