AFS Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,214 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.89.

Microsoft stock opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

