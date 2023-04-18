AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.