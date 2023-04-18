AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 36,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGNC Investment Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,681,000 after acquiring an additional 413,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 577,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

