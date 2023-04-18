AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. On average, research analysts forecast that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

