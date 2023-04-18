Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.