Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.