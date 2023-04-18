Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

