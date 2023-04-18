Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

