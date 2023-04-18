Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,250. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,767,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.