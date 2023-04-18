Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 25,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $107,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after acquiring an additional 309,305 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

