Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 788,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

ALGT opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $176.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

