Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on APYRF. Desjardins cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

APYRF stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

