Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 10,646 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 887.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

CMF stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

