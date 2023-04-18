Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

