Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,306 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after acquiring an additional 128,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

