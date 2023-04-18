Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,156 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 955.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,203 shares of company stock worth $178,265. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

