Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

