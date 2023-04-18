Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 887.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 389,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 253,746 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,303,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

