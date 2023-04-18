Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2,899.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $7,514,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NTST opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.