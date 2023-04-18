Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2,899.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $7,514,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
