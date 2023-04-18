Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.