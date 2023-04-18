Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 15,802 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PARAA stock opened at 25.36 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 17.75 and a 12-month high of 38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 25.07 and a 200-day moving average of 23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

