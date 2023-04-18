Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 354 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

