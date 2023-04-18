Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41,938.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

