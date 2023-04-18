Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

