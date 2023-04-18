Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

