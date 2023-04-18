Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.