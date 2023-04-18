Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $39,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.