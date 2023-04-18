Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 964,978 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.