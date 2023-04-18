Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,385 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.
