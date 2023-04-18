Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 47.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $192.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $266.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.