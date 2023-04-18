Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319,301 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.