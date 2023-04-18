Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

