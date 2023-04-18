Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

