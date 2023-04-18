Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 250.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $97,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

