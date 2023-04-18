Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $445,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stride by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stride stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Articles

