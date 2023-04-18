Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

