Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319,301 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Rapid7 Stock Up 2.2 %

RPD opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.