Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

